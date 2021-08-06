Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case, renews state of emergency

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The case was identified in the central health zone and is related to travel, according to a release from the province.

Three people have also recovered from the virus, bringing the province's active total to 13. Of those cases, one person is in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 3,494 tests on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 76.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.2 per cent have two doses.

The provincial government also announced that it will renew its state of emergency that was first declared on March 22, 2020.

The order will extend until noon of Aug. 22, unless the government terminates or extends it.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island, which does not give a daily update, has four active cases according to the province's COVID-19 website.

New Brunswick reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and has 55 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases and has seven active cases. The province has also said it will drop mandatory masks requirements as of Tuesday, Aug. 10.

MORE TOP STORIES