2 new COVID-19 cases discovered in Nova Scotia's northern zone

Nova Scotia identified two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both connected to previous cases.

The new cases were discovered in the northern zone, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.

During a news briefing Wednesday, Dr. Robert Strang said there were three clusters of COVID-19 in the northern zone in the past two weeks. He said there are no links between the clusters and no evidence of community spread.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 1,058 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, the highest number of daily COVID-19 tests since May 28.

Nova Scotia has recorded 73,837 negative test results, 1,083 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. The latest death was reported on Sunday

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new travel-related case on Friday and has seven active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador had no new cases on Thursday and the province continues to have no known active cases.

P.E.I. had three active cases as of Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

