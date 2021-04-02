Nova Scotia reports 9 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are now 31 known active cases in the province. Five of the new cases are in the western health zone and four in the central zone.

The nine new cases are the biggest jump in the province since 10 cases were reported on Feb. 26.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,122 tests on Thursday.

Vaccine eligibility expanded

Premier Iain Rankin announced Thursday that people age 70 and older can now book for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

New vaccine appointment times have been added for the weeks of April 12 and April 19.

The minimum age to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine is also being lowered.

Nova Scotians between the ages of 55 and 59 will be eligible to receive that vaccine starting April 6. Currently, the vaccine is only available to people in the 60 to 64 age group.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Thursday for a total of 141 known active cases. Four people were in hospital with the virus, including three in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province had four known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There were 13 known active cases on the Island.

