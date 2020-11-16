2 new COVID-19 cases identified in Nova Scotia

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the number of active cases to 23.

Both cases are in the Central Zone and are connected to previously reported cases, the Health Department said Monday in a news release. Those cases remain under investigation.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 844 tests Sunday.

Overall, the province has recorded 1,146 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Possible exposures in Halifax

On Sunday, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health urged Nova Scotians not to become complacent.

"As we've seen in other provinces, cases of COVID-19 can spike in the blink of an eye," said Dr. Robert Strang.

"Please continue following the protocols and limit your number of close social contacts and social activities."

A number of possible exposure sites have been identified in the Halifax area. Anyone who has visited these places at the times mentioned should monitor for symptoms:

MEC at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 18.

at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 18. Aerobics First at 6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21.

6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 21. Pet Valu at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23.

at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23. East Preston Recreation Centre – the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Dr. on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23.

– the gym/basketball court at 24 Brooks Dr. on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 23. Economy Shoe Shop Bar & Restaurant on Argyle Street on Nov. 8 between 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. In a social media post, the Economy Shoe Shop specified the exposure happened at its Sunday night comedy show. Anyone at the bar during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 22.

on Argyle Street on Nov. 8 between 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. In a social media post, the Economy Shoe Shop specified the exposure happened at its Sunday night comedy show. Anyone at the bar during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 22. John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 from 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Anyone who was in the gym section of the facility during this time should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 24.

at 5640 Sackville St. on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 from 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Anyone who was in the gym section of the facility during this time should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. It is expected that anyone exposed to the virus here may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 24. The Local Restaurant and Bar at 2037 Gottingen St. on Nov. 9 between 4 p.m. to close.

at 2037 Gottingen St. on Nov. 9 between 4 p.m. to close. Tim Hortons at 36 Verdi Dr., Bedford Commons, Bedford on Nov. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone at this spot during this time should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may develop up until Nov. 26.

The health authority revised its exposure notice about The Local on Saturday evening, saying anyone who was at the bar during the affected timeframe should call 811 to set up a test, even if they don't have symptoms.

Atlantic bubble

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported eight new cases Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 28.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday. The number of active cases remains at 10.

P.E.I. reported one new case Wednesday. The province has four active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

