6 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia over long weekend

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are now 12 known active cases in the province, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia government.

Three of the cases are in the central health zone. One is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in western health zone and both are related to travel. The last case is in the northern health zone and is related to travel.

There is one person in hospital with COVID-19.

The new figures include data from the weekend and Monday.

As of Tuesday, 76 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 63 per cent have two doses.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health issued an exposure notice for the Shoppers Drug Mart in Evangeline Mall in Digby, N.S., on July 23. More details can be found here along with all other exposure notices.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There are no active cases.

New Brunswick reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday and had 37 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, its first in two weeks. It had five active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES