1 death, 7 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported a death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the 100th for the province since the beginning of the pandemic. There are seven new cases.

A woman in her 70s in the western zone has died, the province said in a release Tuesday.

"I'm very saddened to hear another family has lost a loved one," said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

"This is a stark reminder of how serious this virus is. I know we have been at this for a long time and people are getting tired, but we cannot be complacent."

The seven new cases are all in the central zone. There have also been 24 recoveries.

There were 134 active cases in Nova Scotia as of Tuesday's update.

Ten people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Labs in the province processed 1,917 tests on Monday.

As of Tuesday's report, 77.9 cent of Nova Scotians had been fully vaccinated.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 21 new cases on Tuesday, and zero deaths for the first time in two weeks. The province has 521 active cases and 40 people hospitalized, including 14 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 36 new cases on Monday. The province has 90 active cases.

Prince Edward Island has three active cases.

