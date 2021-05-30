Nova Scotia reports 1 death, 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported one death and 20 new active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest number of new cases in over a month.

The death was a woman in her eighties in the central health zone.

Of the 20 new cases, 14 were in the central health zone, five in the eastern zone and one in the western zone.

There are 42 people in hospital with the virus, including 17 in intensive care.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and urged Nova Scotians not to become complacent.

"While our case numbers are declining, we cannot forget there are 42 Nova Scotians in hospital," he said.

"Let's all ensure no more Nova Scotians are hospitalized by strictly following the restrictions and getting tested and vaccinated."

The province has 505 active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia health labs completed 6,157 tests on Saturday.

Cautious reopening

With new daily cases on a downward trend and, as of Friday, 53 percent of Nova Scotians having received at least one vaccine dose, the province will begin phase one of a four-phase reopening plan on Wednesday.

Each phase will last two to four weeks, depending on COVID-19 activity in the province, testing capacity and hospitalization and vaccination rates.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said that the province has determined that a "slow, cautious approach works."

The first phase will see schools outside the Halifax Regional Municipality and Sydney returning to in-person learning.

Starting Wednesday, non-essential retail stores may operate at 25 per cent capacity once physical distancing is ensured.

Patios and outdoor dining will also be allowed to open with six feet of distancing between groups and a maximum of 10 people per table.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 9 new cases on Sunday. The province has 143 active cases.

reported 9 new cases on Sunday. The province has 143 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases on Saturday and 100 active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus.

reported nine new cases on Saturday and 100 active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus. P.E.I. reported two new cases on Friday. There are 12 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES