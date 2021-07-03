Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday to bring the total number of active cases in the province to 52.

There were four cases in the central health zone, all close contacts of previously reported cases.

The other four cases were in the eastern zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Two people are hospitalized with the virus, none in intensive care.

Nova Scotia health labs conducted 2,913 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin warned Nova Scotians to not become complacent as Saturday's figure was higher than the numbers reported on previous days.

"While we've seen case numbers in the single digits over the past few days, today's number is a reminder that we can't let our guard down," Rankin said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday. It has 22 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Friday. It has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

