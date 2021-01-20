Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Monday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel outside the region. The person is self-isolating as required by public health regulations.

The province now has eight active cases, with one person hospitalized in the ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 953 tests on Sunday.

According to a news release, 18,219 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered as of Sunday in Nova Scotia, including 5,134 second doses.

Some restrictions loosened

Some COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed on Monday, but Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health urged the public not to be lured into a false sense of security.

"Just because we are easing restrictions does not mean we can start to be complacent," said Dr. Robert Strang.

Retail businesses and fitness facilities can now operate at 75 per cent capacity, and recognized businesses and organizations may hold events, festivals, weddings and funerals with a capacity of 100 people indoors.

Spectators will also be allowed to watch sports games and practices, as well as arts and culture rehearsals and performances, except when they're held at schools.

Large facilities with pre-approved plans can resume hosting events with multiple groups of 100 that are kept separate with their own entrances, exits and washrooms. Centre 200 in Sydney and Halifax's Scotiabank Centre can have multiple groups of 150.

Rapid testing sites

Nova Scotians continue to be encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.

Rapid testing pop-up sites will be located around the province over the next few days, including in Dartmouth and Upper Tantallon.

Cole Harbour Place is hosting a site on Monday from noon to 7:30 p.m. AT. Upper Tantallon will host rapid testing at the St. Margaret's Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 7:30 p.m. AT.

New Cases in N.L.

While Nova Scotia continues to report a low number of new COVID-19 cases, Newfoundland and Labrador announced 11 new cases on Monday — the highest daily number since April — including new cases at a high school and at the RCMP's headquarters in St. John's.

The province said community spread is happening and announced new measures for the St. John's metro area.

Effective immediately, group recreational and arts activities are suspended in the metro area and new restrictions are being placed on visitation at long-term care facilities.

Mount Pearl Senior High School will remain closed for several days after two people at the school tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Public health will offer testing for all students and staff, but will prioritize close contacts of the cases.

The RCMP's headquarters in St. John's was also closed Monday after a worker tested positive. The building is being sanitized and contact tracing is underway.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 2 new cases on Monday, making for 182 active cases. Seven people are in hospital, two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 11 new cases on Monday. The province has 27 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday, but the new case is someone who resides in another Canadian jurisdiction and doesn't count toward the province's case numbers. The province has three known active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES