N.S. reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 203.

Of the new cases, 16 are in the northern zone, 16 are in the central zone and three are in the western zone.

The province said there is a new cluster of cases in a community in the northern zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Fifteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including eight in intensive care.

New travel restrictions for kids under 11

Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday new travel restrictions for children aged 11 and under who are participating in cultural events or sports games, competitions and tournaments.

In a news release, the province said kids will not be allowed to travel to other provinces to take part in those events. Children in that age group will also not be able to enter Nova Scotia to participate.

The province said the new rule will remain in place until at least early January.

According to Wednesday's update, 81.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated and 22,548 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Exposures at schools

Several schools have received exposure notifications since Tuesday, including Bedford South School in Bedford, Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea, Rockingham Elementary in Halifax, Rocky Lake Elementary in Bedford, Redcliff Middle School in Valley, and Spring Street Academy in Amherst. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

On Wednesday, the Public Health mobile unit will be on site at Duc D'Anville Elementary in Halifax to offer free PCR testing for all ages between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. PCR swish and gargle tests will be offered to people ages four to 18.

The Public Health mobile unit will also offer free PCR testing Wednesday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch located at 1130 Veterans Dr. in Pictou between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. PCR swish and gargle tests will also be available for children. A limited supply of rapid antigen take-home tests will also be available.

The testing there is free and available to anyone in the community.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one death and 55 new cases Tuesday. The province has 667 active cases, with 66 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. The province has 21 active cases, with one person in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The province has 29 active cases. Twenty-eight of the province's active cases are tied to a cluster of cases that began about three weeks ago.

