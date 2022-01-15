Nova Scotia reports 58 in hospital with COVID-19, 10 in intensive care

Nova Scotia reported 58 people in hospital with COVID-19 in an update Saturday. There are 10 patients in intensive care.

The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged.

The release said there are 627 new confirmed cases.

Of these, 339 are in the central health zone, 113 in the eastern zone, 93 in the western zone and 82 in the northern zone.

The average age of people in hospital is 66, the release said. Of the 58 people in hospital, 55 have been admitted during the Omicron wave.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,124 tests on Friday.

Less than than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to provincial statistics.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalizations by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Test result changes

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health announced changes in its followup procedure for people who test positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the authority said the high number of cases caused by Omicron is causing it to focus on long-term care, group homes, assisted living facilities and shelters.

Public Health will not be following up with some people who tested positive for the virus, the release states.

Anyone who tested positive between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, the release said, will not receive any followup after initial notification.

It said people in that group with worsening symptoms should seek medical help by calling 811 or 911.

The authority said most people will receive their test results through an automated email.

People who test positive, it said, can expect an email, text or call from Public Health.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death and nine people in hospital Saturday. There were also 314 new cases. The province has 5,171 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two deaths and 225 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were 1,994 active cases as of Thursday. Eight people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported four more deaths and 103 hospitalizations as the province entered lockdown Friday.

