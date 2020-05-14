2 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which were identified from the 554 tests conducted at the QEII Health Sciences Centre lab on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 1,026. About 88 per cent of those people are considered to have recovered, according to the province. Another 51 people have died.

Of those deaths, 45 have happened at the Northwood nursing home in Halifax, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak in Nova Scotia.

Northwood's facility has 27 residents and 15 staff members who are still ill with the virus. Two other long-term care and seniors facilities in Nova Scotia have active cases of COVID-19. One of those facilities has a staff member who has tested positive, while a resident is ill in another facility.

The province has not named those other facilities.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 Map for Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

There are 66 known active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Symptoms to look for

As of Wednesday, the province had 35,004 negative test results.

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

MORE TOP STORIES