Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 25 active cases in the province.

The cases are both in the central health zone. One is related to travel and the other is under investigation, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The province has also confirmed an additional case of B117, the variant first discovered in the U.K.

The person was tested earlier this month and their illness is considered resolved, the release said. The case is related to international travel, and community spread has not been established.

Out of caution, Public Health is asking people who live in, visited or worked at King's Wharf apartment and condo complex in Dartmouth between March 10-27 to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms.

The total number of U.K. variant cases in Nova Scotia is 14. The South African variant remains at 10.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,585 tests on March 27.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 6 new cases on Sunday for a total of 114 known active cases. Five people are in hospital with the virus, one in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Sunday. The province has two known active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases on Friday. There are 12 known active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES