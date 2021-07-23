2 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Both new cases are in the central zone. One is a close contact of an earlier case and one is connected to HMCS Halifax.

One person recovered, leaving Nova Scotia with 12 active cases and no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

About 94 per cent of COVID-19 cases since March have been among unvaccinated people, the province said. Of those hospitalized, 88 per cent have been unvaccinated.

The province said 26 people have died in that same time frame. Of those, 22 were unvaccinated, three had one dose of vaccine, and one was fully vaccinated.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,821 tests Thursday.

The province announced Friday it will no longer publish COVID-19 numbers over the weekends, but will add those numbers to the Monday updates.

The state of emergency that's been in place since the pandemic started in 2020 has also been renewed.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Thursday for an active count of eight cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not reported an active case on land since July 5, but is dealing with dozens of cases on ships anchored off its coast.

Prince Edward Island has no active cases.

