Woman in her 50s dies of COVID-19, N.S. says

A Nova Scotia woman in her 50s has died of COVID-19, Nova Scotia's Department of Health said Thursday.

She lived in the central zone, but the province released no other details and did not say when she died.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases Thursday and an active case count of 11. Ninety-three Nova Scotians have died of the virus since the pandemic started. No one is currently in hospital due to the disease.

Health authority labs did 3,012 tests Wednesday. More than 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out in Nova Scotia, including 527,619 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases on Wednesday and has seven active cases. The province has no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday. There are 49 active cases in the province, all aboard three ships anchored in Conception Bay.

Prince Edward Island has no active cases.

