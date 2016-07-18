2 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia's central zone

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, giving the province 11 known active cases.

Nova Scotia's health authority said both cases were in the central zone and were related to earlier cases. Both people have been self-isolating.

Public Health also said it had given the wrong date when it asked people to get retested over a Halifax exposure location. The correct exposure date for HomeSense Bayers Lake at 9 Washmill Ct., is Jan. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in the store then should self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Nova Scotia did 1,488 tests Wednesday. So far, 21,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 6,272 Nova Scotians getting a second dose.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, urged people to keep following public health measures to avoid an outbreak.

