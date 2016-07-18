2 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia's central zone
Health authority corrects Halifax HomeSense exposure date to Jan. 23
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, giving the province 11 known active cases.
Nova Scotia's health authority said both cases were in the central zone and were related to earlier cases. Both people have been self-isolating.
Public Health also said it had given the wrong date when it asked people to get retested over a Halifax exposure location. The correct exposure date for HomeSense Bayers Lake at 9 Washmill Ct., is Jan. 23 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Anyone who was in the store then should self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Nova Scotia did 1,488 tests Wednesday. So far, 21,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 6,272 Nova Scotians getting a second dose.
Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, urged people to keep following public health measures to avoid an outbreak.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- New Brunswick reported two new cases Thursday and one death. There are now 161 known active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador will give an update at 3 p.m. AT.
- P.E.I. has not updated yet Thursday.