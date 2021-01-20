Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 10.

There are two people in hospital with COVID-19, including one in ICU.

The new case is in the western health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. That person is self-isolating as required by Public Health.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said he's encouraged by the low numbers of new daily cases.

"Our public health measures and the commitment of Nova Scotians to follow them are keeping our cases low and our province safe," he said in a news release.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 931 tests on Sunday.

Vaccine progress

The province has been facing vaccine supply constraints caused by Pfizer-BioNTech pausing production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

As of Jan. 29, 14,906 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province, including 2,729 second doses.

Strang said more vaccine is expected to arrive in Nova Scotia by the end of the week.

Premier Stephen McNeil warned Nova Scotians not to be lured into complacency because of the low case numbers being reported.

"The virus is always looking for an opportunity to spread, which means we must continue following all of the public health protocols to protect each other," he said in the release.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Monday. The province reported an additional death on Saturday, bringing that total number to 18 since the pandemic began. The province has 273 active cases. Three people are in hospital, with two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday. The province has 13 active cases and one person is in hospital.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. The province had six active cases

