No new COVID-19 cases in N.S.

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

The Department of Health is reporting there are five active cases of the virus in the province. The two most recent cases were reported on Sunday. Both are in the central health zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people infected have been self-isolating.

No one in Nova Scotia is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 552 tests for COVID-19 on Monday.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 105,651 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Monday. It had 95 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and had 11 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday. It now has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

