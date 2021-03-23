Nova Scotia reports 165 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were 138 cases in the central health zone, 16 in the eastern zone, six in the western zone and five in the northern zone.

One of the cases in the central zone is a a home-care worker employed by Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax. A news release from the province said followup is being done with staff and clients.

There are now 1,626 known active cases in the province.

There were 227 cases announced Friday, the highest total of the pandemic, and 163 Saturday.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 7,511 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, representing a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent, according to provincial calculations.

In the release, Premier Iain Rankin wished all mothers and those who play the role a happy Mother's Day.

"For the second year in a row, Mother's Day will be much different than we are used to," he said. "Thank you for adjusting your celebrations to be as safe as possible."

Backlog decreasing

During an appearance on the CBC's Rosemary Barton Live on Sunday, Rankin said a backlog of more than 200 positive cases that was announced during Friday's briefing is shrinking each day.

Responding to a question from Barton about Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, stating that "mRNA vaccines are better," Rankin said people should take the first vaccine offered to them.

We'll take any vaccine that is available, says Nova Scotia premier Rosemary Barton Live 9:33 Iain Rankin, premier of Nova Scotia, told CBC's chief political correspondent, Rosemary Barton, that there are few AstraZeneca vaccines left in the province but that the government will take any vaccine that is available to get 'shots in arms as quickly as possible.' 9:33

"But it is no secret that the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines a bit higher but in our province, we've done very well to deliver our vaccines," he said.

Rankin said the Nova Scotia has little AstraZeneca vaccine left but the province will take any vaccine that is offered.

He said he knows current strict restrictions are affecting people's lives but described it as "short-term pain for long-term gain."

Testing outside of Halifax

A release from Nova Scotia Health on Saturday said because of low-risk potential exposures and positive cases in and around the South Shore and Annapolis Valley, asymptomatic testing sites will be available through Monday in the affected areas. Testing is available at:

Gateway Plaza at 200-215 Dominion St., Bridgewater from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lunenburg Municipal Building at 210 Aberdeen Rd., Bridgewater from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Liverpool at 157 School St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Acadia University Club at 17 Westwood Ave., Wolfville from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Berwick Fire Hall at 300 Commercial St., Berwick from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported six new cases on Sunday. There are now 141 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new COVID-19 cases for a total of 67 active cases Sunday.

P.E.I. announced one new case Friday and now has 10 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES