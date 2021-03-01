1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Monday

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case Monday, with 35 active cases in the province.

The case is in central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. Two people are hospitalized and both are in intensive care.

Nova Scotia completed 3,931 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the province has given 32,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 12,845 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Nova Scotia Health is holding asymptomatic rapid testing at the following locations:

Monday, March 1 at the Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle Street entrance, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at Halifax Central Library in Paul O'Regan Hall, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesday, March 2 at the Halifax Central Library in Paul O'Regan Hall, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Drop-in testing available Monday March 1 and Tuesday March 2 at the Royal Canadian Legion Calais Branch 162, 45 Sackville Cross Rd, Lower Sackville from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Avoid non-essential travel

Premier Iain Rankin warned against complacency because of the low number of new cases.

"A record number of Nova Scotians took advantage of COVID-19 testing over the weekend. Thank you for that," said Rankin.

"It's a great response, but it doesn't mean we can let down our guard. Testing is just one part of our multi-layer response to the virus. So, continue to follow all the public health measures, including keeping your social circles small and consistent."

On Friday, Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, asked Nova Scotians to avoid non-essential travel within the province and elsewhere, especially to and from restricted areas of the Halifax Regional Municipality, Hants County and Lunenburg County.

The following restrictions came into effect 8 a.m. Saturday for the Halifax Regional Municipality, up to and including Porters Lake, as well as Enfield, Elmsdale, Mount Uniacke and Hubbards:

Residents in long-term care homes may only have visits from designated caregivers or volunteers, and can only leave for medical appointments or for a drive.



Restaurants and bars must stop serving food and drink by 9 p.m. and must close by 10 p.m.



Sports games and events, as well as arts and culture events and festivals will no longer be permitted, but sports practices and arts and culture rehearsals can continue with a limit of 25 people participating.



Faith gatherings can have 150 people outdoors, or 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 100 people indoors.



Weddings and funerals are permitted to have 10 people but no receptions are permitted.



Business and organized club meetings and training may have 25 people with physical distancing, except where emergency responders need to be closer for training.



There can be no more than 25 people involved in a virtual performance, including performers and people managing the live stream.

The restrictions will be in place until at least March 26.

Current restrictions across the province will remain in place including restricting gatherings in homes to 10 and reduced retail, mall and fitness facility capacities.

The province also announced new testing requirements starting last week for domestic rotational workers and specialized workers, as well as for parents and children whose child custody arrangements see them travelling outside of Nova Scotia or P.E.I.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Monday for a total of 36 known active cases. The province has two people in hospital related to COVID-19, both in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Monday — its lowest in weeks. The province has 236 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Monday, making for 18 known active cases on the Island. The province has reintroduced some circuit-breaker restrictions, including no indoor dining in restaurants.

