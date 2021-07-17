Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, including one in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,189 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

There are now five active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. It is the first time Nova Scotia has had five cases or fewer since last October.

As of Friday, 74.4 per cent of Nova Scotia's population has received a first dose of vaccine, with 48.4 per cent also having received a second dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Saturday and has eight active cases. The province has no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday. There are 46 active cases in the province, all but one — a person in the Eastern Health region — aboard two ships anchored in Conception Bay.

Prince Edward Island had no new or active cases as of Thursday.

