Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 53.

There are two cases in the central health zone and one in the eastern zone. All are connected to cases reported previously.

Two people are hospitalized with the virus, none in intensive care.

Nova Scotia health labs conducted 2,827 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

In a news release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, urged Nova Scotians to continue to be vigilant and to get vaccinated.

Vaccine clinics and testing

Nova Scotia Health will have outreach clinics available starting Tuesday in parts of the western zone:

Northeast Kings Education Centre, 1816 Bains Rd., Canning on July 6.

New Germany Rural High School, 44 School St., New Germany on July 7.

Hillcrest Academy, 127 King St., Shelburne on July 8 and 9.

Appointment bookings for those locations are open.

Rapid testing will be available at locations in Halifax, Bedford, Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, East Preston, Shubenacadie and Sydney over the next week.

We've just added several rapid testing locations for the upcoming week. Do your part to keep <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotia</a> safe. Get tested. <a href="https://t.co/sYA0DDdg7f">https://t.co/sYA0DDdg7f</a> <a href="https://t.co/3OnH341ZZl">pic.twitter.com/3OnH341ZZl</a> —@HealthNS

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death Sunday and one new case. It has 21 active cases. The death is the 46th due to COVID-19 for the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Friday. It has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

MORE TOP STORIES