Nova Scotia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest daily number in two weeks.

Four of the new cases are in the central health zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside the region.

Two cases are in the eastern zone and are related to travel outside the region.

All of the new cases identified are self-isolating.

The province now has 21 known active cases. There are no hospitalizations in the province related to the virus.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,585 tests on Saturday.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin noted that Sunday is the last day of March break and urged teachers and children to remain vigilant.

"Please remember to keep doing what we have been doing so well all along," he said. "Keep our social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested,"

As of Friday, 58,036 doses of vaccine had been administered in Nova Scotia, including 20,050 second doses.

Ten community clinics and 15 pharmacies are administering COVID-19 vaccine to all Nova Scotians who are 80 and older based on birth month. (Nova Scotia Government)

Ten community clinics and 15 pharmacies are administering COVID-19 vaccine to all Nova Scotians who are 80 and older based on birth month, while 25 pharmacies and physician offices are bringing AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to those ages 60-64.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in a primary care clinic took place Saturday at a walk-in clinic in Truro.

All appointments need to be booked in advance, and can be done online here.

Various restrictions on long-term care, restaurants, sports and other areas were lifted Saturday for those in the Halifax Regional Municipality and other designated areas.

New Brunswickers coming into Nova Scotia also now no longer have to self-isolate when entering Nova Scotia.

But, Nova Scotians going to New Brunswick will still have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival there. While Nova Scotia has reopened its border, New Brunswick is not planning to do the same.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Saturday for a total of 49 known active cases. Two people are in hospital with the virus.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Saturday. The province has five known active cases, and one person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported four cases on Friday. There are now eight known active cases on the Island

