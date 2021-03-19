When can Nova Scotians expect to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Nova Scotia has released its estimates of when each age group will get a COVID-19 vaccine, and if vaccine deliveries arrive as scheduled, the province is on track to offer first doses to those 16 and up by early to mid-June.

According to projections, the following age groups will be able to get a first dose in the timeframe indicated on the graph below.

The province has released the projected vaccine dates for each age group above 16. (Nova Scotia Health Department)

The estimates are based on the federal government's expected vaccine deliveries.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. The province has four known active cases, and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Monday for a total of 55 known active cases. Two people are in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Monday. There are eight known active cases on the Island.

