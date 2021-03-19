When can Nova Scotians expect to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Nova Scotia has released approximate dates for when each age group will get a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Nova Scotia has released its estimates of when each age group will get a COVID-19 vaccine, and if vaccine deliveries arrive as scheduled, the province is on track to offer first doses to those 16 and up by early to mid-June.
According to projections, the following age groups will be able to get a first dose in the timeframe indicated on the graph below.
The estimates are based on the federal government's expected vaccine deliveries.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. The province has four known active cases, and one person is in hospital with the virus.
- New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Monday for a total of 55 known active cases. Two people are in hospital with the virus.
- P.E.I. reported two new cases on Monday. There are eight known active cases on the Island.
