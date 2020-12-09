Doctor exposed to COVID-19 at work questions end of isolation pay program

A Nova Scotia doctor is questioning the province's decision to cut a program that paid physicians in isolation after he was exposed to COVID-19 at work during the second wave.

The Health Department announced the immediate end of the isolation program on Dec 3.

Health Minister Leo Glavine said at the time the program was no longer necessary because physicians hadn't been exposed in the second wave, and most doctors could work from home.

The comments came as a surprise to Dr. Sam Hickcox, a hospitalist who works in the Central Zone. He was exposed to COVID on Nov. 18.

"There's a mismatch between the messaging that was coming from the minister's office and what my experience was," he said.

No pay for missed shifts

Hickcox works in a hospital for 2½ days a week and does clinical work the rest of the time. He would not identify the hospital for privacy reasons.

On Nov. 20, Hickcox found out he had been near someone who tested positive for COVID. Hickcox had a test and was cleared, but he still wasn't allowed to go back to work.

"Even though I was COVID negative, and even though I was asymptomatic, I wasn't allowed to go back to work for another — at that point — another week and a half."

Hickcox said he was able to continue his clinical work from home through the new virtual health-care system, but he didn't get paid for the missed shifts at the hospital.

"There was another physician who was able to cover me for the days I was supposed to be at work," he said.

Hickcox said he's generally been very happy with the changes made for health-care workers during the pandemic, but he questions what information is being used to inform the minister about workers in isolation.

No hospitalizations due to COVID

"We are not aware of any exposures at hospitals, in emergency departments or between hospitalists," Heather Fairbairn, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said Monday in a statement.

She said there have not been any COVID patients in the ICU since the second wave started.

Fairbairn also said if physicians were exposed before Dec. 3, they should contact the department to see if they qualify for the support. Glavine has said the program will return if there is a need for it.

Hickcox said he doesn't know yet if he qualifies for assistance. He argues the program should continue as a safety net for those working the front lines.

"It makes sense potentially to consider keeping the program, and if it isn't largely utilized, then that's no great loss to anyone, and if it is utilized, that's a benefit for those, particularly for those physicians for whom being in self-isolation could present a significant loss of income," he said.

