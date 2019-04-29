Annapolis Valley church fined second time for violating COVID-19 regulations

RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have fined a church and members of its congregation with violating health protection rules forbidding large gatherings for the second time.

Officers went to Weston Christian Fellowship Church on Brooklyn Street, outside Berwick, shortly after 11 a.m.

Officers had been called to the church on the previous two Sundays and charged the church and those in attendance on May 9.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said officers saw people gathered for a faith-based gathering in contravention of the Health Protection Act.

Police issued tickets to seven people for $2,422 and the church was fined $11,622.50.

Marshall said there were children present at the gathering but only the adults were charged.

He said charging an organization a second time is uncommon.

"It's incredibly rare that we've charged a person or even an organization multiple times since the pandemic has started," he said.

" I can't think of any other circumstances where this has happened."

There were 26 fines issued to individuals for the May 9 gathering. The church was fined as well.

