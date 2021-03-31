Nova Scotia reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and identified one U.K. variant case unrelated to the new cases.

There are now 23 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

One new case is in the central health zone and the other is in the western health zone. Both cases are related to travel outside the region and the individuals are self-isolating as required by public health guidelines.

The new variant was identified in the central health zone and is related to international travel.

A news release said there is no evidence of community spread related to the new variant case.

The province has recorded 18 cases of the U.K. variant and 10 cases of the South African variant.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,446 tests on Tuesday.

Religious observances

Noting that several major religious observances will take place over the next week, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, urged Nova Scotians to be cautious during celebrations.

"As we approach a holiday weekend, I want to remind Nova Scotians of the importance of celebrating safely," he said in a news release.

"Do your part by following the gathering limits, keeping a consistent social group, staying home if you are feeling unwell, washing your hands and self-isolating if required."

Vaccine appointments available

On Wednesday, the province said appointments are still available at vaccine clinics next week for Nova Scotians 75 and older.

The clinics will offer the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

According to the release, appointments are available at some community clinics and participating pharmacies in:

Antigonish.

New Glasgow.

Halifax.

Dartmouth.

Bedford.

Lower Sackville (Cobequid).

Eastern Passage.

Middle Musquodoboit.

Musquodoboit Harbour.

Timberlea.

Tantallon.

Hammonds Plains.

Appointments must be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772. The release says walk-ins will be turned away.

The province has administered 100,832 COVID-19 vaccines to date, including 26,599 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 126 known active cases. Five people are in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new cases on Wednesday. The province has three known active cases.

P.E.I. reported three new cases on Tuesday. There are 14 known active cases on the Island.

