N.S. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total active cases to 142.

All of the new cases are in the central health zone. No one is in hospital related to COVID in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia labs completed 4,138 tests Monday.

An additional 275 tests were administered at a rapid-testing site in Halifax and 585 at a similar site in Wolfville. There were no positive results at either site.

New restrictions in effect

New restrictions came into effect last week in most of the Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County.

The restrictions include stopping dine-in service at bars and restaurants and closing gyms, libraries, museums and casinos until Dec. 9. Masks are also mandatory in common areas of multi-unit dwellings like apartments and condos.

Across the province, visitations to long-term care facilities are no longer allowed unless the person is a volunteer or designated caregiver.

All other Atlantic provinces, most recently New Brunswick, have brought back mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers. Nova Scotia's policy on regional travel remains unchanged.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

New Brunswick reported seven new cases Tuesday and has a total of 116 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Tuesday and has 33 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Tuesday and has four active cases. One of the cases announced Saturday is a high school student.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

