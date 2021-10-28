Nova Scotia reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 171.

Seventeen of the new cases are in the central zone, eight are in the western zone, three are in the eastern zone and three are in the northern zone.

Ten people are in hospital because of COVID-19, including one person who is in intensive care.

Nova Scotia's health authority completed 2,853 tests Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rocky Lake Elementary School in Bedford, N.S., was notified of an exposure at the school. A full list of all school exposures is here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 57 new cases and a death on Wednesday. The province has 533 active cases and 33 people hospitalized, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 20 new cases Wednesday and a death. The province has 101 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Wednesday, marking the only active cases on the Island.

