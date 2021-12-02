N.S. reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 214.

Of the new cases, 20 are in the northern zone, 18 are in the central zone and two are in the western zone.

The province said Wednesday there is a new cluster of cases in a community in the northern zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Three schools were notified of an exposure yesterday:

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Junior Elementary, Timberlea

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary, Timberlea

Tantallon Senior Elementary, Upper Tantallon

Thirteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

Tickets issued for breaking Health Protection Act

On Thursday, Halifax Regional Police announced they had ticketed two people for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.

On Friday at around 11 p.m., police were called to a large party at a home on Preston Street in Halifax. When they arrived, officers saw more then 60 people exit the house.

Police ticketed a 21-year-old man $2,422 for violating Public Health's indoor gathering limit.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a woman at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport refused to follow rules around visitors entering Nova Scotia. Police fined her $2,422.

According to Thursday's update, 81.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated and 24,844 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

No omicron in N.S. yet

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said Wednesday he is not aware of any cases in the province so far that involve the omicron variant.

Public Health was given the names on the weekend of a handful of people who were identified as having recently travelled to countries with travel restrictions due to omicron. Strang said Public Health has contacted those travellers and is supporting them to get tested.

"It's a matter of not if, but when, we do see this variant here in Nova Scotia," Strang told reporters Wednesday.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 now in Nova Scotia will have their sample screened for omicron, and if it tests positive for the variant, it will be sent to the national lab for confirmation.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three deaths and 93 new cases Wednesday. The province has 676 active cases, with 67 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Wednesday. The province has 22 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported seven new cases on Wednesday. The province has 30 active cases. Several of the province's active cases are tied to a cluster of cases that began about three weeks ago.

MORE TOP STORIES