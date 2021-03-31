Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's active case total to 32.

Two of the new cases are in the central health zone. One is related to travel outside the region and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The two other cases are in the eastern zone. Both related to travel outside the region.

All of the new cases are self-isolating, according to a media release from the province.

A case that was erroneously reported on Friday as being in in the central health zone has been corrected to the western health zone, the release states.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,352 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Changes to vaccine eligibility

Premier Iain Rankin announced Thursday that people age 70 and older can now book for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

New vaccine appointment times have been added for the weeks of April 12 and April 19.

Nova Scotians between 55-59 will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine with bookings starting April 6. The vaccine is only available to ages 60-64 for now.

The province has administered 111,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine including 29,530 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 147 known active cases. Ten people are in the hospital, including five in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province had four known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There were 13 known active cases on the Island.

