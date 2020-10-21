Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day.

The Department of Health is reporting there are five active cases of the virus in the province, and those infected have been self-isolating.

No one in Nova Scotia is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 766 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 106,213 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday. It had 95 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday and had 11 active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday. It now has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

