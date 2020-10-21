Skip to Main Content
Wednesday marks 3rd day in a row with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia
Wednesday marks 3rd day in a row with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day. There are still five active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia has now gone three days without reporting any new active cases. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The Department of Health is reporting there are five active cases of the virus in the province, and those infected have been self-isolating.

No one in Nova Scotia is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 766 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has 106,213 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. 

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

  • New Brunswick reported no new cases Tuesday. It had 95 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday and had 11 active cases. 
  • P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday. It now has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
