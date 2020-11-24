Nova Scotia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 125.

Nine of the new cases are in the central health zone, with one in the western zone.

Nova Scotia labs completed 2,254 tests Saturday.

An additional 540 tests were administered at a rapid-testing site in Dartmouth. There was one positive case detected and that person was ordered to self-isolate and referred to take a standard test.

No one is in hospital in Nova Scotia related to the virus.

The province's case data website has not been updated since Nov. 26. A news release said it is due to a technical problem.

The province announced five new exposure sites Saturday, including businesses in Sydney and Truro.

A full list of exposures in the province can be found here.

Premier Stephen McNeil urged people in the Halifax area to follow the latest guidelines.

"By following the new restrictions in the greater Halifax area, we are working together to contain the spread of the virus," he said in a news release.

New restrictions in effect

New restrictions came into effect Thursday in most of the Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County.

The restrictions include stopping dine-in service at bars and restaurants and closing gyms, libraries, museums and casinos for at least the next two weeks. Masks are also mandatory in common areas of multi-unit dwellings like apartments and condos.

A list of what's open and closed in the Halifax region can be found here.

Across the province, visitations to long-term care facilities are no longer allowed unless the person is a volunteer or designated caregiver.

All other Atlantic provinces, most recently New Brunswick, have brought back mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers. But as of Thursday evening, Nova Scotia's policy on regional travel remained unchanged.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

