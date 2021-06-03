Nova Scotia reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were seven new cases in the central health zone, six that were close contacts of previously reported cases. Another is being investigated.

The eastern health zone had three new cases, two that were close contacts of previously reported cases. One case is being investigated.

There were two travel-related cases in the northern zone.

According to a news release, there is limited community spread in the central zone and other areas of the province are being monitored for potential community spread.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus remained at 20, including six in intensive care.

There are now 204 active cases of the virus in the province, the lowest number since April 24.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,316 tests on Saturday.

Premier Iain Rankin congratulated Nova Scotians for working together to bring the numbers down by observing restrictions and getting tested and vaccinated.

"I hope Nova Scotians are celebrating all we have accomplished together, safely – with outdoor visits with friends, enjoying the beautiful weather on a patio or supporting one of our incredible local retailers," he said in the release.

COVID-19 briefings

The province has scheduled three COVID-19 briefings for the week of June 7 with Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

They will be held on Monday and Wednesday at 3 p.m. and on Friday at 2 p.m.

The briefings will be carried live on the CBC Nova Scotia News website.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Sunday. New Brunswick has 133 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Sunday for 68 active cases.

P.E.I. reported two new cases Thursday and had six active cases.

