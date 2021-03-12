Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of COVID-19 on Sunday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, a decline from the previous day's tally.

There are now 18 known active cases of the virus in the province.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel outside the region. The person is self-isolating.

One person is in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

A news release said one case reported in the central zone on Saturday was the result of a data entry error and has been removed. The province has amended the number of new cases reported on Saturday from five to four.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,456 tests on Saturday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the low case numbers are a "promising sign" but urged members of the public to remain vigilant, according to the release.

"The public health measures that are in place will help keep us all safe while we work to vaccinate Nova Scotians," he said.

Vaccine eligibility expands Monday

As of Monday, anyone who is 80 or older and was born between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 can book an appointment online, or by calling 1-833-797-7772 to get a vaccine at a community clinic. Until Monday, only those aged 80 and older born between January and April are eligible.

Starting Tuesday, those who are 63 or 64 years old can get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a pharmacy or doctor's office by booking online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Bookings cannot be done in person and walk-ins will be turned away.

As of March 11, 46,891 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 15,655 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Sunday for a total of 37 known active cases. One person is in hospital related to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Sunday. The province has 52 known active cases. Three people are in hospital with the virus including two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. There are 22 known active cases on the Island.

