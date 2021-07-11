Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and seven recoveries.

All of the new cases are in the central health zone — one is related to travel and three are under investigation.

A news release from the province said all four health zones are being monitored for signs of community spread.

Two people have been hospitalized with the virus, including one in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,483 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

There are 36 active cases of the virus in the province.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the hard work of Nova Scotians is reflected by the low case numbers. He continued to urge people get vaccinated.

"The higher our vaccination numbers climb, the sooner we can safely relax some of our public health measures and loosen more restrictions," Strang said in the release.

Mobile testing

A news release from Nova Scotia Health on Saturday said mobile units would be available in three locations on Monday for pre-booked appointments and drop-in testing,

Margaree Firemen's Club at 7811 Cabot Trail Road, Margaree Forks, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tantallon public library at 3646 Hammonds Plains Road, Upper Tantallon, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bridgetown fire hall at 31 Bay Road, Bridgetown, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments may be booked online or by calling 811.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Sunday and has six active cases. The province reports that 50 per cent of the eligible population has received two vaccine doses.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday, but has two new cases aboard a ship in Conception Bay. The province has 16 active cases, 14 on the ship. Newfoundland health officials say there is no risk to the province's general population.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday and has one active case. The province has announced that 84.35% of the eligible population has received a first vaccine dose.

MORE TOP STORIES