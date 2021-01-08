N.S. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after record testing numbers

Nova Scotia reported record-high testing numbers and three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a tally that comes as the Halifax region and some surrounding communities entered a second day of tighter restrictions.

One new case was in the central health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to a Department of Health news release. The northern health zone and eastern health zone had one case each, both related to travel outside the region. All the new cases are self-isolating.

The province now has 38 known active cases. Two people are hospitalized and in intensive care related to the virus.

On Friday, Premier Iain Rankin warned against non-essential travel within the province and elsewhere and introduced new restrictions for the Halifax Regional Municipality, up to and including Porters Lake, as well as Enfield, Elmsdale, Mount Uniacke and Hubbards.

The restrictions came into effect on Saturday and will be in place until at least March 26.

Nova Scotia completed a record 4,839 COVID-19 tests on Saturday. In Sunday's news release, Rankin commended Nova Scotians for responding in great numbers to get tested.

"Let's continue to make proactive testing a top priority," he said.

"No matter whether you live in Halifax or elsewhere in the province, I encourage you, even if you don't have symptoms, to book an appointment at one of the primary assessment centres or drop into a pop-up testing site."

Pop-up testing in Halifax

Nova Scotia's health authority will be holding rapid COVID-19 testing at two pop-up sites in Halifax.

Testing will be available at the Halifax Convention Centre from 3:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Testing will take place at the Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library from 10:30 a.m to 6 p.m. on Monday and from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Halifax workplace exposures

Halifax Regional Police confirmed on Saturday that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email, the watch commander said they were working closely with Public Health to follow the required protocols and that there would be no impact on service.

Irving suspended operations Friday at its shipyard on the Halifax waterfront after one case of COVID-19 was confirmed the day before.

Irving said Friday it planned to test employees on Saturday and Sunday. Irving said the focus this weekend would be on priority roles, production and production support.

Irving announced via Twitter on Saturday that testing for employees would also take place on Monday at the Halifax Shipyard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Another tweet indicated that 795 employees had been tested on Saturday.

Thank you to our employees, volunteers & <a href="https://twitter.com/nshealth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nshealth</a> for your efforts yesterday, as 795 people were tested on Day 1 of the Halifax Shipyard Employee COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Site. Day 2 is underway now. <a href="https://t.co/FFrybFDZxs">pic.twitter.com/FFrybFDZxs</a> —@IrvingShipbuild

The company said 1,600 people work at the Halifax Shipyard each day.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported no new cases Sunday for a total of 38 known active cases. The province has one person in hospital related to COVID-19. That person is in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases on Sunday. The province has 262 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported six new cases on Saturday, all under investigation by Public Health, making for 13 known active cases on the Island. The province has reintroduced some circuit-breaker restrictions, including no indoor dining in restaurants.

