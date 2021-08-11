Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting three new case of COVID-19 and one recovery on Wednesday.

Two new cases identified are in the central health zone, the third case is in the eastern zone. All the new cases are related to travel, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There are now 19 known active cases in the province. There is one person hospitalized and in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 3,072 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.1 per cent have two doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday, for a total of six active cases.

New Brunswick reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 64 active cases. The majority of active cases are in the Moncton region and are among young people who are not fully vaccinated, the province said.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday and has a total of six active cases. The province dropped its mandatory masks requirements on Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES