Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Two new cases identified are in the central health zone, the third case is in the eastern zone.

The new cases are all related to travel, says province

CBC News ·
Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines ready for walk-ins at the Halifax Convention Centre last month. As of Wednesday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nova Scotia is reporting three new case of COVID-19 and one recovery on Wednesday.

Two new cases identified are in the central health zone, the third case is in the eastern zone. All the new cases are related to travel, according to a news release from the Department of Health. 

There are now 19 known active cases in the province. There is one person hospitalized and in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia Health's labs completed 3,072 tests on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 76.7 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.1 per cent have two doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

  • Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Tuesday, for a total of six active cases.
  • New Brunswick reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and has 64 active cases. The majority of active cases are in the Moncton region and are among young people who are not fully vaccinated, the province said.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday and has a total of six active cases. The province dropped its mandatory masks requirements on Tuesday.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now