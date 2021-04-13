Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all of which have been identified as the variant first reported in the U.K.

The newly identified cases are Nova Scotia residents who are not in the province at this time.

The cases still count toward the province's total of known active cases, which now stands at 42.

Two of the new cases are residents of the eastern health zone and one is a resident of the western health zone.

None of the new cases have known close contacts in Nova Scotia.

The province has now recorded 44 cases of the variant first reported in the U.K. and 10 cases of the variant first reported in South Africa.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,770 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia had administered 182,867 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 31,998 second doses.

Restrictions on N.B. travellers

Thursday marked the reinstatement of restrictions on travellers from New Brunswick entering Nova Scotia. They must now self-isolate in Nova Scotia for 14 days.

The change was prompted by an increase in cases in New Brunswick, including a variant cluster in Edmundston.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin urged residents to help keep their communities safe.

"Our strong adherence to public health protocols has helped us limit the spread of the virus," he said in a news release.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 141 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Thursday for a total of 15 active cases. One person is in hospital.

P.E.I. had six active cases as of Wednesday.

MORE TOP STORIES