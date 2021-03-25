Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the central health zone.

The new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, including one probable case reported on Friday at Sackville Heights Junior High in Lower Sackville.

The school is closed for cleaning. It is expected to reopen April 1.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,912 tests on Friday.

In a news release, Premier Iain Rankin said a mobile testing unit will be set up at the Sackville legion on Saturday and Sunday as a result of two recent cases connected to area schools.

The unit will offer testing between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m to drop-ins and via online appointment.

On Friday, the province announced it is expanding vaccination eligibility to those between 75-79. People in that age group can book their vaccination appointment online.

As of Thursday, 83,148 doses have been administered in Nova Scotia, including 23,662 second doses.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases on Saturday for a total of 110 known active cases. Five people are in hospital with the virus, one in intensive care. Amid the rise in cases, the province's chief medical officer of health announced Thursday that Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region would move to the red alert level at 6 p.m. for at least four days.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Saturday. The province has one known active case.

P.E.I. reported three new cases on Friday. There are 12 known active cases on the Island.

