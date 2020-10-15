McNeil, Strang providing COVID-19 update as N.S. reports one new case Wednesday

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 11.

The new case is in the central health zone and is related to travel outside the region. The person is self-isolating, according to a news release from the province.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, including one in ICU.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide an update about COVID-19 at 3 p.m. AT.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,617 tests on Tuesday.

Vaccine supplies expected this week

Like the rest of Canada, Nova Scotia has been facing vaccine supply constraints caused by Pfizer-BioNTech pausing production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

As of Tuesday, 15,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province, including 3,457 second doses.

Strang has said that more vaccine is expected to arrive by the end of this week.

Public health regulations require anyone who has entered the province from anywhere except Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador to self-isolate for 14 days.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, and 264 known active cases. There have been 18 deaths since the pandemic began. Five people are in hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday. The province has 13 active cases and one person is in hospital.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Wednesday The province has two active cases.

