N.S. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Three of the new cases are in the central health zone. Two are related to travel outside the region and one is a close contact of a case reported previously.

Three of the new cases are in the western zone. All are close contacts of a previously reported case.

There is one new case in the eastern zone related to travel outside the region.

All of the new cases are self-isolating.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,579 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

There are now 34 known active cases in the province and one person is in hospital as a result of the virus.

According to a news release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, urged Nova Scotians to avoid complacency.

"While we continue to do well compared to other provinces, the reality is Nova Scotia will continue to see more cases," he said.

"It is imperative that we continue to respect the public health measures and continue to get tested when recommended."

Flight exposure notices

Nova Scotia Health reported two new potential flight exposures on Saturday.

﻿Air Canada Flight 624, from Toronto on Sunday Mar. 28 (9:15 p.m.) arriving in Halifax on Mar. 29 (12:15 a.m.), Passengers in rows 18-24. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 12.

Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 12. ﻿Air Canada Flight 604, from Toronto on Thursday Apr. 1 (7:50 a.m.) arriving in Halifax (10:50 a.m.), Passengers in rows 18-24. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 15.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported nine new cases on Saturday for a total of 153 known active cases. Fourteen people are in the hospital related to the virus, six in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Thursday. The province had four known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There were 13 known active cases on the Island.

