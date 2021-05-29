Nova Scotia reports 4 deaths, 33 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest number of daily deaths since May 15, 2020 when four deaths were also reported.

According to a news release, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s died in the central health zone and a man in his 80s died in the western zone.

Premier Iain Rankin offered his condolences and urged Nova Scotians to follow public health measures and get vaccinated and tested.

"My heart is breaking for the loved ones, friends and families of the four Nova Scotians who have died," Rankin said.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia to 84.

The province also reported 33 new active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There were 21 new cases in the central zone, seven in the eastern zone, three in the western zone and two in the northern zone.

One of the cases in the central health zone was a staff member of the Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage. Public Health is working with the facility to ensure that isolation and other requirements are met.

There are 43 people in hospital as a result of the virus, including 18 in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 5,837 tests on Friday.

Phased reopening

On Friday, Nova Scotia revealed a phased-in approach to reopen from lockdown as the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to drop and more Nova Scotians get vaccinated.

Speaking at the briefing, Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, and Rankin announced students in some parts of the province will return to in-class learning starting on Wednesday, while most in the Halifax and Sydney areas will continue to learn from home.

The phases will see a gradual reopening of businesses with non-essential retail stores allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity once physical distancing is ensured.

Patios and outdoor dining will be allowed to open on Wednesday with six feet of distancing between groups and a maximum of 10 people per table. Indoor dining is expected to resume between two and four weeks after that

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Saturday. The province has 143 active cases.

reported 10 new cases on Saturday. The province has 143 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 14 new cases on Friday and 96 active cases.

reported 14 new cases on Friday and 96 active cases. P.E.I. reported two new cases on Friday. There are 12 active cases.

