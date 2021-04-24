Province reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as testing hits new high

Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province's number of active cases to 201.

The highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the province was 55 on Apr. 23, 2020.

Forty-four of the new cases are in the central health zone, which was placed under new restrictions on Friday. One of the cases listed Saturday is at Oyster Pond Academy in Oyster Pond.

Four cases are in the eastern zone, including one at Shipyard Elementary in Sydney.

There were four cases in the northern zone, one at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro.

The school cases in Sydney and Truro were reported on Friday but not included in Friday's numbers.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted a record number of tests on Friday — 7,910, not including rapid tests.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Premier Iain Rankin described the rising case numbers as "serious" and urged Nova Scotians to heed public health advice in order to bring the virus under control.

Halifax: straight up. This is serious. Stay home. Stick to your small circle of contacts. Cases are rising; there is community spread. Stop this virus - no non-essential travel in or out of HRM and surrounding communities; keep your distance; wash your hands; wear a mask. —@IainTRankin

Testing

Nova Scotians have been responding in large numbers to Public Health's calls for testing.

Between April 16-22, 6,520 tests were administered at rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Lower Sackville.

People lined up for rapid testing at the Sackville Sports Stadium on Saturday morning. (Carolyn Lounsbury/CBC)

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist and researcher at Dalhousie University, said a rapid-testing site at the Halifax Convention Centre in downtown Halifax saw 1,625 tests done on Thursday.

Rapid testing is continuing over the weekend in the central health zone.

There were about 100 people in line at the Sackville Sports Stadium in Lower Sackville before testing began at 11 a.m. Testing at that site will continue until 6 p.m. Saturday,

Rapid testing continues Saturday at the Halifax Convention Centre on Argyle Street from noon-7 p.m.

A rapid testing site will be available at the Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, rapid testing is scheduled to take place at East Dartmouth Community Centre on Caledonia Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Potential exposure sites

On Friday, a news release from Nova Scotia Health said release that potential exposure sites in the central zone will now only be released if Public Health recommends people self-isolate and get tested.

More than two dozen high risk potential exposures were included in a list released late Friday night.

A tweet from the NSLC on Saturday said its store on Prince Street in Sydney would be closed Saturday and Sunday for cleaning due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Our Prince St store in Sydney will be closed today & tomorrow due to COVID-19 exposure. We will disinfect the store and expect to re-open Monday morning. We will share more information as we receive it from Public Health. Thank you for continuing to respect our safety precautions —@theNSLC

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Saturday for a total of 23 active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases on Friday. There are 148 known active cases. Thirteen people are in hospital, including five in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced one new case on Thursday for a total of 12 active cases. One person is in hospital.

