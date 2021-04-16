Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

A staff member at a long-term care facility is among eight new active cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Nova Scotia.

The sources of all the new infections have been identified.

Five of the cases are in the eastern health zone with three of those related to travel outside the region and one to travel outside of Canada. The other case is a close contact of a case reported previously.

One case is in the western health zone and is related to travel outside the region.

There are two cases in the central health zone. One is related to travel outside of Canada.

The other case in the central health zone is a close contact of a case previously reported and is a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care facility in Dartmouth.

Most residents vaccinated

According to a news release, most of the residents of the facility have been fully vaccinated.

The release says that all residents of the facility are being isolated and cared for in their rooms as a precaution. Staff and residents will be tested for COVID-19.

In the release, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said he is grateful most of the residents of Glasgow Hall are vaccinated.

"Based on recent experience in Canada, I anticipate that the vaccine will prevent widespread transmission in this facility and that anyone who does contract the virus will only have mild symptoms," he said.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,337 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

New rules for mask use

During Friday's COVID-19 briefing with Premier Iain Rankin, Strang announced that masks must be worn in outdoor places where physical distancing is not possible, such as farmers' markets and festivals.

Masks will also be required at restaurants and bars, both indoors and outdoors on patios, including when entering, exiting or getting up from a table. Strang said masks can come off once patrons are seated and are eating or drinking.

"This is due to the now-common variant strains and their much greater ability to be transmitted between one person and another," Strang said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases on Saturday for a total of 150 known active cases. Twenty people are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Friday for a total of 18 active cases. One person is in hospital.

P.E.I. announced on Friday that it has a person in hospital related to COVID-19 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The province has seven active cases.

