Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and seven recoveries.

Two new cases in the central health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One new case is in the eastern health zone and is under investigation.

A news release said there is still limited community spread in the central health zone and the eastern, northern and western zones are being monitored for evidence of community spread.

There are two people in hospital with the virus.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, noted that the number of active cases are decreasing and the province's vaccination rate continues to rise.

"These are a few of the indicators we look to determine if it is safe to move to the next phase in our reopening plan. Let's keep up the good work," Strang said in the release.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,150 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

There are now 58 active cases of the virus in the province.

New mobile testing locations

Public health's mobile unit is available for drop-in testing for all ages in the north end of Halifax on Sunday.

The unit will be at Halifax North Memorial Library at 2285 Gottingen Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. AT.

Gargle testing is available for children and youth.

On Monday, the mobile unit will be testing at the Tantallon Public Library at 3646 Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon, N.S., from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. AT. Drop-in and pre-booked appointments are available at this location.

Drop-in testing will be available from the mobile unit on Tuesday at Fisherman's Cove at 4 Government Wharf Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. AT.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new case Sunday. It has 25 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Friday. It has seven active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no new cases since June 3. There are no active cases.

