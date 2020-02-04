Man ticketed for not wearing mask in Halifax apartment building

A man has been fined $1,000 for not wearing a mask in the lobby of a Halifax building.

A news release Wednesday from the Halifax Regional Police said they were called to an apartment building Tuesday where a man was seen not wearing a mask while approaching people in the lobby.

He was cautioned and told about provincial regulations on mask wearing in public spaces. Officers received a second call, returned to the building, and found him engaging in the same behaviour.

He was issued a summary offence ticket of $1,000 for violating 71(1b) of the Health Protection Act.

Strang warns against complacency

The incident comes a day after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned people not to become complacent because of the low numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the province.

"We are still in the middle of the second wave," he said at a news conference on Tuesday. "There is the emergence of warring new variant strains, and our vaccine supply remains uncertain."

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a total of 11 active cases. No one is in hospital because of the virus.

During the news conference, Strang outlined a three-month plan for prioritizing vaccinations amid supply constraints. He said the province was focusing on vaccinating front-line health-care workers and those directly involved in the COVID-19 response.

Strang said 90 per cent of COVID-19 deaths are people over 80 years old and people in this group would also be a top priority.

He said an additional seven long-term care facilities across the province will have vaccines to start their immunization programs this Thursday.

Strang described the vaccine supply as 'fragile.' (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Pfizer-BioNTech announced on Jan. 19 that there would be no new shipments of the vaccine to Canada this week as they were pausing production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

Strang said planning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout beyond two-week blocks is challenging because the vaccine supply is "fragile" and "ultimately out of our control."

Premier Stephen McNeil said the province is continuing to reserve second doses of COVID-19 vaccine until a continuous supply can be guaranteed.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 2 new cases Wednesday. The province has five active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 339 active cases. Seven people are being treated in hospital, three in intensive care. The province also announced its 14th death related to the virus.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Tuesday. The province had six active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES