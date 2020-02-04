Man ticketed for not wearing mask in Halifax apartment building
Low case numbers have not stopped police from enforcing the Health Protection Act
A man has been fined $1,000 for not wearing a mask in the lobby of a Halifax building.
A news release Wednesday from the Halifax Regional Police said they were called to an apartment building Tuesday where a man was seen not wearing a mask while approaching people in the lobby.
He was cautioned and told about provincial regulations on mask wearing in public spaces. Officers received a second call, returned to the building, and found him engaging in the same behaviour.
He was issued a summary offence ticket of $1,000 for violating 71(1b) of the Health Protection Act.
Strang warns against complacency
The incident comes a day after Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, warned people not to become complacent because of the low numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the province.
"We are still in the middle of the second wave," he said at a news conference on Tuesday. "There is the emergence of warring new variant strains, and our vaccine supply remains uncertain."
The province reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a total of 11 active cases. No one is in hospital because of the virus.
During the news conference, Strang outlined a three-month plan for prioritizing vaccinations amid supply constraints. He said the province was focusing on vaccinating front-line health-care workers and those directly involved in the COVID-19 response.
Strang said 90 per cent of COVID-19 deaths are people over 80 years old and people in this group would also be a top priority.
He said an additional seven long-term care facilities across the province will have vaccines to start their immunization programs this Thursday.
Pfizer-BioNTech announced on Jan. 19 that there would be no new shipments of the vaccine to Canada this week as they were pausing production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.
Strang said planning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout beyond two-week blocks is challenging because the vaccine supply is "fragile" and "ultimately out of our control."
Premier Stephen McNeil said the province is continuing to reserve second doses of COVID-19 vaccine until a continuous supply can be guaranteed.
Atlantic Canada case numbers
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 2 new cases Wednesday. The province has five active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.
- New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 339 active cases. Seven people are being treated in hospital, three in intensive care. The province also announced its 14th death related to the virus.
- P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Tuesday. The province had six active cases.
