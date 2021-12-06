N.S. reports 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 153 cases.

Of the new cases announced Monday, 38 cases are in the central zone, six are in the northern zone and one is in the eastern zone.

The province announced last Wednesday there is a cluster of cases in a community in the northern zone, and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Several schools were notified of an exposure over the weekend:

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea

Tantallon Senior Elementary in Upper Tantallon

Five Bridges Junior High in Stillwater Lake

Joseph Howe Elementary in Halifax

Central Spryfield Elementary in Halifax

Ross Road School in Westphal

École Beaubassin in Halifax

Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary grades 2-5 will be closed all of this week.

Premier Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will hold a COVID-19 update briefing Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Eleven people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

According to Monday's update, 81.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated and 2.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have also received a third dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 118 new cases Sunday. The province has 752 active cases, with 46 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases Friday. The province has 20 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases on Sunday. The province has 20 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES