N.S. reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 199 cases.

Of the new cases, eight are in the northern zone and 12 are in the central zone.

The province first announced on Wednesday there is a cluster of cases in a community in the northern zone, and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

One school, Beachville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea, was notified of an exposure yesterday.

Thirteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

According to Friday's update, 81.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated and 2.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have also received a third dose.

In Friday's news release, the province said there have been 98 cases of COVID-19 with an episode date between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2. Of those:

34 (34.7 per cent) were fully vaccinated

Two (2 per cent) were partially vaccinated

62 (63.3 per cent) were unvaccinated

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two deaths and 95 new cases Thursday. The province has 691 active cases, with 59 people in hospital, including 16 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Wednesday. The province has 22 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case on Thursday. The province has 25 active cases.

