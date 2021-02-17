N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three cases are in the province's central zone. One case is related to travel to New Brunswick and that person is self-isolating, the province said. The other two cases are currently under investigation.

"Six cases over two days is a low number, but it is the most cases we have seen on consecutive days in close to a month," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

"It is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, with active cases in every health zone in our province, and that is why we cannot let complacency set in."

14 active cases

The province currently has 14 active cases, with one person in intensive care.

The province said 24,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday and 8,830 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The Nova Scotia health authority's labs completed 922 tests on Feb. 16.

Reallocation of doses

On Friday, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, announced that the province's expected shipment of 5,900 Moderna vaccines would be reduced to 3,000 this week, and that a subsequent shipment in March would also be reduced.

New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba have also announced that portions of their Moderna shipments will be sent to the territories.

The federal government is sending some Moderna doses that were originally slated to be distributed to provinces to Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut instead.

The territories are not receiving any doses of the other approved vaccine, made by Pfizer-BioNTech, as that product's storage requirements make it difficult to transport in the North and because of the limited access to robust health care services in some remote and isolated areas.

In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday evening, Health Canada said the Moderna doses that are being sent to the territories are not "lost" to the provinces; they are simply "deferred."

"At the end of March, all allocations will be squared up and the doses of Moderna will be delivered as agreed upon initially to provinces and territories," said a Health Canada spokesperson.

Community testing

Pop-up, rapid testing will be available at the following locations and times:

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 at Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 at the Lion's Community Hall at 39 Lions Ave. in St. Peters from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 606 Reeves St. from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Public Health's mobile units will also be in Sheet Harbour for asymptomatic testing on Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheet Harbour Legion. This is open for both drop-in testing and pre-booked appointments.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases on Wednesday. There are 118 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 44 new cases Wednesday, bringing the province to 338 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. It has two known active cases.

